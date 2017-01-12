Home deals ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Shay Mitchell Gets Reality Series at Fullscreen

‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Shay Mitchell Gets Reality Series at Fullscreen

By
Staff Report
-
38
0
SHARE
Photo via Flickr

Variety reports: “Actress and digital influencer Shay Mitchell, star of “Pretty Little Liars,” is getting her own reality series on Fullscreen’s subscription-video service promising an intimate look at her life and the next phase of career. The eight-episode ‘Shades of Shay,’ set to premiere sometime in early 2017, is one of seven new influencer-driven shows set to debut in the next few weeks on Fullscreen’s youth-targeted $6-per-month service. “Shades of Shay” will follow Mitchell now that shooting for the seventh and final season of Freeform’s primetime soap “Pretty Little Liars” has wrapped.”

Read more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR