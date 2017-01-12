Viacom Acquires Minority Stake in Israeli TV Company

Billboard reports: “Viacom’s Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) unit said Thursday it has acquired a minority stake in Ananey Communications Group, an Israeli pay TV channel provider and content producer.Financial terms and the size of the stake weren’t disclosed. An analyst estimated the price tag at below $10 million. Under the terms of the deal, Viacom has an option to acquire a controlling stake in Ananey in the future. VIMN senior vp, general manager for Central and Eastern Europe and Israel Bartosz Witak has joined the board of Ananey.”

