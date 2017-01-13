Amazon Launches Anime Channel for $5 Per Month, Its First Branded Subscription Channel

Variety reports: “Amazon is rolling out its first branded on-demand subscription service for Amazon Channels: Anime Strike, offering more than 1,000 series episodes and movies ranging from classic titles to current shows broadcast on Japanese TV. The Anime Strike channel is available to U.S. Amazon Prime members for $4.99 per month after a seven-day free trial, the newest addition to the lineup of around 100 services now available in Amazon Channels. In the coming months, Amazon plans to launch additional branded subscription VOD channels, according to Paull, but he wouldn’t say what genres those will cover. For now, Anime Strike is available only to Prime members in the U.S. Amazon Channels, launched late 2015 as the Streaming Partners program, offers 100 add-on video subscription services for Prime members.”

