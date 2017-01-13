Executive Turntable: Moves at Sony Music Nashville, MSG, Pandora & More

Billboard reports: “John Zarling has joined Sony Music Nashville as EVP/Marketing & New Business.

Zarling will now oversee marketing efforts, as well as brand partnerships, digital marketing, international marketing, media and creative services. Peermusic managing director Nigel Elderton has been tapped to succeed Guy Fletcher as chairman of U.K. collecting society PRS for Music. ‘I look forward to working closely with Robert Ashcroft and my two deputy chairmen during what is undoubtedly one of the most challenging and pivotal times for the UK music industry, both at home and internationally,’ Elderton said. Geni Lincoln has been promoted to VP of concert bookings, L.A. at MSG Entertainment. In this role, Lincoln will continue booking talent for MSG’s Forum (pictured) in Inglewood, Calif.”

Read more