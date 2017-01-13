Nat Geo WILD Orders Two Digital Series From Mashable

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Cable network Nat Geo WILD has tapped Mashable to produce two digital series for its online and social platforms. The series, which Nat Geo WILD and Mashable will co-produce and co-distribute, will make use of old footage from National Geographic’s film archives. The first series will focus on how animals use tools to survive in their habitats and the second, a comedy series, will mix Mashable’s internet fluency with vintage film footage. The partnership comes as Mashable, originally a blog started by Pete Cashmore, has made a push into original online video content through its Mashable Studios division, launched in 2015.”

Read more