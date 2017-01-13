Pandora to lay off 7 percent of its US workforce

Mashable reports: “Layoffs are on the way at Pandora. The online radio service will let go of 7 percent of its U.S. workforce, the company announced on Thursday. Along with layoffs, to meet its financial goals Pandora will leverage “its analytics platform and ad insertion logic to drive additional revenue and realize leverage in content costs.” We have reached out to Pandora for an explanation on just what that means because your guess is as good as ours. The layoffs won’t apply to Ticketfly, which Pandora bought for $450 million in October 2015. The company will lay off the employees by the end of the first quarter of 2017. Reducing staff is in part a way to prevent Pandora from having to raise more capital, the company said.”

Read more