Spotify, Netflix, LINE, Pandora & HBO NOW top the list of 2016’s biggest apps by revenue

Tech Crunch reports: “According to a new year-end report from Sensor Tower detailing the top apps of 2016, streaming services dominated when it came to which apps, outside of games, pulled in the most revenue over the past year. At the top of the list is Spotify, which not only scored the number one spot on the iTunes App Store, but also was the number one revenue earner across both platforms, including both the App Store and Google Play. Meanwhile, thanks to chat app LINE’s traction on Android, it ranked as the number two app by revenue overall, followed by Netflix, Tinder, Pandora, then HBO NOW.”

