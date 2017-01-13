Tour Obama’s White House one last time in VR

The Verge reports: “On January 20th, President Barack Obama will step down to make way for Donald Trump. Before leaving, he and First Lady Michelle Obama recorded a tour of the White House shot by virtual reality film studio Felix & Paul. That tour went online today for Oculus VR headsets and Facebook 360-degree video.The People’s House currently contains around half of the final film, which will run for 20 minutes. That will be released later this year, along with a 3D version meant specifically for VR. The content is the same, but if you’re in a headset, getting a sense of volume makes the experience decidedly more striking. Barack Obama’s farewell speech was live-streamed in VR earlier this week, and he previously appeared in a commemorative VR film for the 100th anniversary of the National Parks Service, also shot by Felix & Paul.”

