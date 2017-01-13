Two big Snapchat updates make the app work more like Facebook, Instagram or Twitter

The LA Times reports: “Snapchat overhauled two key features Thursday, bringing it more in line with Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as a place to see what’s happening in the world at any moment. In an update soon coming to all users, Snapchat will add a search bar at the top of the app. People can look up friends, media companies, celebrities and other names to get quick access to their latest posts. Users will also be able to submit videos and photos to the Venice company at any time for possible viewing by every user on the planet. Previously, Snapchat accepted such submissions only from certain preselected places or events such as the Golden Globe Awards or Times Square.”

