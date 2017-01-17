LGBTQ-friendly dating game Kitty Powers’ Matchmaker is coming to PS4 and Xbox One

Venture Beat reports: “One of the most inclusive games is about to reach a larger audience. Developer Magic Notion announced today that its dating sim Kitty Powers’ Matchmaker is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on February 7. Kitty Powers’ Matchmaker features LGBTQ-friendly characters. Most other games of this type focus on straight relationships. Kitty Powers’ Matchmaker originally came out for mobile in 2014, with a PC release following in 2015. These console ports will expose the game to a wider audience. The console versions will add new features, including an updated avatar system and new, dynamic dialogue.”

Read more