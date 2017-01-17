Michael Lynton Exiting Sony to Join Snapchat as Chairman

Billboard reports: “Michael Lynton is stepping down from his position as CEO of Sony Entertainment, the film, television and music conglomerate, to join social media power Snapchat. The move will happen in six months, according to Sony. Lynton sent the following note to Sony employees: Dear Colleagues, Today I will be announcing my resignation from Sony to focus on my position as Chairman of the Board of Snap Inc. This was not an easy decision for me, and one that I arrived at after long and careful consideration. Sony Corp will be issuing an internal note from Kaz to all Sony global employees as well as a press release describing the details and timing of my transition, which I have included below.”

