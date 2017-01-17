New Form’s Latest Incubator Wave Includes Pilots From YouTube Creators Alexa Losey, Jonah Green, MaryDoodles

Variety reports: “New Form has released nine original pilots from independent creators — with the digital studio hoping to sell the concepts as full series to TV or digital distributors.The Santa Monica-based company, whose investors include Discovery Communications, ITV, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, unveiled its most recent Incubator Series at the NATPE conference in Miami. The slate of shorts includes fantasy thriller “Immortals,” created by and starring YouTube creator Alexa Losey (pictured above), who has more than 970,000 subscribers; drama “The Win” from Jonah Green (449,000 YouTube subs); and animated “Max the Murder Cat” from MaryDoodles (415,000 YouTube subscribers).”

