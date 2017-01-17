Vine is shutting down today, so don’t forget to export your videos

Tech Crunch reports: “As first announced back in October, Twitter is today shutting down its looping video app and social network, Vine. The company had originally implied it would pull the Vine app from the app stores, but later said it would transition it to a new, low-maintenance app called Vine Camera instead. Ahead of this, Vine’s website and app were updated to allow you to export your Vines for posterity, if you couldn’t bear to lose them. That means, of course, you have only hours left to grab your Vines before they’re gone. Vines can be exported until some point today from the vine.co website, or from the iOS or Android application.”

