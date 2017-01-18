Amazon Offers Sundance Film Selections Up to $100,000 Bonus for Exclusive Streaming Rights

Variety reports: “Amazon is whipping out its checkbook with a no-haggle offer to filmmakers whose movies are official selections of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival — if they agree to make their movies available on Prime Video for two years.Under Amazon’s Film Festival Stars program, all films screening as official selections at this year’s Sundance are eligible to opt-in to a special Prime Video distribution package, which includes a one-time cash bonus and enhanced royalty rates. It’s an extension of Amazon Video Direct, the open video-distribution service the ecommerce giant launched last spring. Amazon will pay $100,000 for U.S. dramatic films and premieres, and $75,000 for U.S. documentaries and documentary premieres.”

