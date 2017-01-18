Laugh.ly grabs $2.25 million for its stand-up comedy streaming service

Tech Crunch reports: “A streaming service for stand-up comedy called Laugh.ly, which publicly launched this past August, has now closed on $2.25 million in seed funding led by New York Angels, the company announced today. Available for both iOS and Android devices, Laugh.ly is the first to offer an extensive library of comedians’ stand-up sets, with content from top names in the biz, including Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer, Louis C.K., Hannibal Buress, George Carlin, Chris Rock and others. With the debut of Laugh.ly, the goal has been to give comedians a new stream of income in an era where fewer people are buying comedians’ CDs and DVDs, and instead are watching sets online through streaming services like Netflix and HBO Now. ”

