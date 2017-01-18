Mark Zuckerberg, in Suit, Testifies in Oculus Intellectual Property Trial

The New York Times reports: “A few years ago, Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of Facebook and one of tech’s shrewdest seers, made a huge bet on a new technology, virtual reality, buying Oculus VR, one of the most prominent start-ups in the industry, for more than $2 billion. His dream of bringing virtual reality to the masses still has not come true. That frank assessment came from Mr. Zuckerberg on Tuesday in a federal courtroom of all places, where Facebook is tangling with a games publisher that has accused Oculus of stealing technology that went into the creation of the Oculus virtual reality headset. The dispute started more than two and a half years ago when ZeniMax Media sued Oculus just months after Facebook announced that it would acquire the start-up.”

Read more