Russia Limits Foreign Ownership of Amazon Prime, Netflix and Other Digital Services

Billboard reports: “Russia’s State Duma, the lower chamber of Parliament, has adopted in the first reading legislation introducing restrictions on the foreign ownership of online video services, a move targeting the likes of Netflix, Apple’s iTunes and Amazon Prime. Under the new law, set to come into effect June 1, foreign companies will be limited to holding a 20 percent stake in online video services operating in Russia. The legislation applies to professional services such as Netflix, Google Play and Apple TV but not to services like YouTube that rely on user-generated content. Audio streaming services were not specifically mentioned. Once the law is implemented, foreign companies must change ownership of their Russia outlets to continue operating.”

