Facebook temporarily limits posts from media outlet RT following copyright dispute

The Verge reports: “Facebook temporarily limited the ability of media outlet RT to post to the site this week, as RT said the block would curb its ability to cover Donald Trump’s inauguration. Formerly known as Russia Today, RT has been accused of acting as an English-language propaganda arm for the Russian government.The story behind the ban, which Facebook has since halted, is tangled, but seems to stem from a copyright dispute. According to RT, the outlet broadcasted a transmission of President Obama’s final press conference, but was stopped by a message saying the live video might belong to another outlet called Current Time TV. RT disputes this, saying it was broadcasting from an Associated Press feed it legitimately subscribes to.”

