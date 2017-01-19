Fig raises $7.8 million to expand game crowdfunding platform

Venture Beat reports: “Game crowdfunding platform Fig has raised $7.84 million in a funding round led by big name venture capitalists. That shows you have to raise money in order to … raise money.The round, which Spark Capital and Greycroft led (other investors include Resolute Ventures, NextView Ventures, and Draft Ventures), is a validation of the company’s strategy to pioneer a new way of investing in games on a per project basis, turning investors and everyday consumers into game publishers, said Fig CEO Justin Bailey in an interview with GamesBeat. The investment will enable Fig to accelerate the number of game projects on its platforms.”

