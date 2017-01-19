Inside Pandora’s Quest to Take on Spotify, Apple Music & Amazon

Billboard reports: “As the lights of the strip ­glimmer below, Pandora co-founder/CEO Tim Westergren stands before two dozen advertising executives in a 61st floor suite in the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. It’s the first day of 2017’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), and he’s pitching Pandora’s new direction. “In my opinion, the other music subscription products out there are unsatisfying,” he says, referring to the on-demand streaming services the new Pandora Premium will begin competing with later in 2017. Clad in his usual uniform — button-down shirt, dad jeans, hiking sneakers — the 51-year-old Westergren proposes that the ­solution lies in Pandora’s Music Genome Project, which enables the service to recommend songs based on 450 ­characteristics, plus the data Pandora has collected on listener preferences.”

Read more