Jake Paul Raises $1 Million For Social-Media Venture

Variety reports: Jake Paul, a social-media star and actor, has raised $1 million in funding for TeamDom, his company dedicated to promoting and incubating internet talent and their content projects.The funding was led by China’s Danhua Capital, which focuses on early- and growth-stage investments. Other investors include Horizons Alpha’s Edward Lando, Vayner Capital’s Gary Vaynerchuk, Abe Burns (of Sound Ventures and A-Grade Investments), and Adam Zeplain. Paul, who is TeamDom’s founder and CEO, said the funding will be used to recruit more talent managers and other staff; to develop and monetize influencer products; develop a TV show; and to produce more branded content.”

