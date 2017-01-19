‘League of Legends’ is heading to the Big Ten Network as a college esport

Mashable reports: “League of Legends just made a huge step for college esports, partnering with the Big Ten Network to create a college-level League of Legends season featuring 12 schools from the Big Ten Conference, the companies announced Thursday. One match per week will be streamed on developer Riot Games’ League esports website and on the Big Ten Network’s website and app at 6 p.m. ET on Mondays. The finals on March 27 will be televised on the Big Ten Network from Riot’s headquarters in Los Angeles. The format of the league is similar to other collegiate leagues. Teams will be split into East and West divisions and compete in a round robin within their respective divisions.”

