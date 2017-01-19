Streaming App VRV Wants To Be Netflix For Geeks

Forbes reports: “What if there was a service like Netflix, but targeted exclusively to your interests? If you’re a geeky fan of anime, video games, cartoons, and horror, it already exists. VRV, pronounced “verve,” is an a la carte media service targeted at the Comic-Con set. It’s a project from Ellation, the parent company of Crunchyroll, one of the largest anime streaming services in the world. Through VRV, passionate fans can subscribe to Crunchyroll, but also Funimation, Rooster Teeth, Geek & Sundry, Cartoon Hangover, and many more. The thing all of these channels have in common is that they’re aimed at one particular fandom niche.”

