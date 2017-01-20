Despite glitches, AT&T’s DirecTV Now hits 200,000 subscribers in its first month

Tech Crunch reports: “AT&T’s new live TV streaming service DirecTV Now has been off to a shaky start in terms of performance, but that hasn’t stemmed the flow of sign-ups, AT&T reports. The company said the service added more than 200,000 subscribers in its first month of operations. These details were included in an SEC filing for the quarter ending on December 31, 2016. DirecTV Now launched on November 30, 2016. Special launch pricing offered consumers over 100 channels for just $35 per month, with the option to add on premium networks like HBO and Cinemax for just $5 more apiece. Meanwhile, sports fans gain access to the MLB, NHL, NBA, and ESPN networks, among others.”

