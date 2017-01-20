SoundCloud: Chance the Rapper and Desiigner Were Top Artists in 2016

Billboard reports: “SoundCloud has released a sampling of insights from 2016, highlighting stats ranging from favorite artist and track to top genres. The Berlin-based digital music service based its figures on user actions like streams, likes, reposts and shares. In a blog post, SoundCloud said Chance the Rapper‘s indie Coloring Book was the year’s top album. Added up, the 14 tracks on the Chicago rapper’s album were streamed roughly 108 million times, with “No Problem (feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz) chewing up 40 million of that tally. Other stats include top song, which went to Desiigner‘s “Panda,” with nearly 150 million streams. Philly rapper Lil Uzi Vert was the most followed artist of the year, with 815,000 followers to date.”

