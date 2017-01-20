U.S. gaming industry earned $30.4 billion in 2016, up from 2015

Venture Beat reports: “2016 was a year of growth for the U.S. gaming industry. According to industry-tracking firm The NPD Group and the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), the U.S. video games industry earned $30.4 billion in 2016. That is up from $30.2 billion in 2015. 2016 saw the introduction of virtual reality to a wider audience with the releases of the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and PlayStation VR headsets. It also introduced the idea of upgraded console hardware with the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One S. Meanwhile, the Pokémon franchise had a historic year, with Pokémon Go becoming a momentous hit on mobile and Pokémon Sun and Moon beating franchise records on the 3DS.”

Read more