What is Meitu and should you think twice before downloading it?

Recode reports: “If you hadn’t heard of Meitu before this week, you aren’t alone. In the last couple of days, though, the Chinese photo filter app has exploded on social media and soared into the list of top iPhone apps. The iOS and Android app can be lots of fun, letting you turn your selfies into anime-style cartoon caricatures. It’s similar in premise to Snapchat’s face-distorting lenses or the masks that Facebook launched this year. (People love those products, too. Remember the puking rainbow selfies?) But beware: It sounds like the app, particularly the Android version, seeks excessive permissions, including access to your phone’s GPS and other data. Security researchers are concerned about what Meitu intends to do with all the data it is collecting, since clearly they don’t need location data to make your face all sparkly.”

