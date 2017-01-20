With Dear Angelica, Oculus Story Studio stops making VR demos and starts making art

The Verge reports: “Receiving its formal premiere here at the Sundance Film Festival — it’s available on the Oculus Store today — the piece follows a young woman named Jessica (voiced by Mae Whitman) who reminisces about her late mother, Angelica (Geena Davis). But to place viewers inside Jessica’s romanticized world of memory, the group abandoned its Pixar-friendly animation style for something else entirely: an impressionistic, illustrated look that reveals itself, stroke by stroke, seemingly in real time. It swirls and envelops the viewer in a way that just wouldn’t be possible in other mediums — and that’s no doubt because Dear Angelica was drawn entirely in VR itself.”

