YouTube Discloses Glitch That May Have Inflated Total Channel View Counts

Variety reports: “YouTube said it has discovered an error in how it tabulates lifetime view counts on channels — a bug that may have inflated total video views to date.The Google-owned video giant said that it is working to correct the glitch over the next few days. “As we fix this issue, you may notice lower total view count numbers across these features,” YouTube said in a post on its support site on Friday. For example, PewDiePie — the gaming vlogger who runs the most-subscribed individual channel on YouTube — currently has 14,652,762,481 total all-time views since April 2010. Now, YouTube says such tallies may be incorrect.”

Read more