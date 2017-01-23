Fighting game Tekken 7 debuts June 2 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Venture Beats reports: “Tekken 7 will finally launch on June 2 in the Americas, according to Japanese publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment. The long-awaited fighting game arrives on the Sony PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Microsoft Xbox One after years in development. Bandai Namco has launched a season pass and preorder bonuses. If you reserve a game today, you can get a downloadable vampire character, Eliza. If you play on Xbox One, you’ll also get a free backward-compatible copy of Tekken 6 for the Xbox 360. The company also released a new trailer.”

