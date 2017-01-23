‘It won’t look anything like digital’: Confessions of a TV sales exec on programmatic TV

Digiday reports: “If programmatic TV becomes a reality, it’s not going to happen in the way that current digital programmatic players want it to. In fact, it might not even resemble digital programmatic at all, with its focus on transactions above advanced data. In the latest edition of our Confessions series, we spoke with a senior TV sales executive about the future of programmatic TV and how it will differ from programmatic on digital. As always, we granted anonymity in exchange for candor. Here are the excerpts, edited for clarity. What’s the biggest thing stopping programmatic from coming to TV? There’s a massive issue between legacy TV people and digital people. It’s like a scene from ‘Braveheart’ where you have both sides screaming at each other across the battlefield.”

