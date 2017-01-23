‘Pokémon Sun’ And ‘Pokémon Moon’ Have Broken A Major Sales Milestone

Forbes reports: “Since its release last year, Pokémon Sun and Moon has gone on to sell 4.5 million units in the U.S. alone, making it Nintendo’s fastest selling game in its history. During the same period, the 3DS also managed to sell 7.3 million units of first party games in the U.S. with much of that down to titles like Super Mario Maker and the evergreen Mario Kart 7. The fact that Sun and Moon managed to make up the bulk of those sales is impressive, especially as it is the fastest selling Nintendo game in the company’s history.”
