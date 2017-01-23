Sprint takes 33% stake in Tidal, plans streaming music for its 45M users

Tech Crunch reports: “Here’s an interesting turn of events in the ongoing story of the streaming music industry. Today, Sprint, itself owned by Softbank, announced it would take a 33 percent stake in Tidal, the streaming music startup originally founded in Norway that was majority acquired by Jay Z and relaunched in 2015 as a platform to compete against the likes of Spotify and Apple Music, offering high-definition audio services with an emphasis on exclusive content from popular artists.Sprint said it plans to make the service available to its mobile users, which today number 45 million across both subscription and pre-paid tiers.”

