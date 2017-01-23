‘Star Wars: Episode VIII’ Gets A Title

Deadline Hollywood reports: “Disney has just unveiled the name of the eighth movie in the Star Wars franchise, following 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The new chapter, which has a December 15, 2017 release date, will be called Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Rian Johnson wrote and directed the latest movie, which continues the saga of Luke Skywalker, who was found at the end of Force Awakens. That pic, which restarted Lucasfilm’s iconic franchise under Disney’s new ownership, made a tidy $2.068 billion at the global box office after its December 2015 bow.”

