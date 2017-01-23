Twitter Hits Red Carpet in Exclusive Live-Streaming Pact With Dick Clark Productions

Variety reports: “ is adding more live video programming: The social company has renewed its partnership with Dick Clark Productions to exclusively present coverage from the red-carpet arrivals of upcoming award shows. The new deal will kick off with a two-hour red carpet pre-show for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, produced by the Academy of Country Music and DCP. Subsequent red-carpet coverage on Twitter will be exclusively live-streamed for the Billboard Music Awards on May 21 and the American Music Awards in November. In addition, Twitter will live-stream the 7th Annual Streamy Awards in the fall of 2017 in partnership with DCP and Tubefilter.”

