Amazon nabs the first best picture Oscar nomination for a streaming service

Tech Crunch reports: “Amazon has beat Netflix to a considerable honor for its efforts to create high-quality original film and TV content; the company picked up a nomination for best picture from the Oscars Tuesday, for Manchester by the Sea. The Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams-starrer was acquired by Amazon at Sundance last year, in a deal that saw Amazon Studios pay $10 million for the rights to the picture. The movie garnered six nominations in total, including the top honor, as well as nods for best actor, best director, best supporting actress and best supporting actor.”

