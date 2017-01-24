AOL announces self-serve mobile ad sales platform

Venture Beat reports: “AOL announced today a new self-serve platform for selling mobile ads in an automated fashion. The One by AOL: Mobile platform originally launched in 2016, and now the programmatic mobile supply-side platform has self-serve capabilities. That means mobile app developers and publishers can monetize their content by plugging their content into the platform. The supply-side platform helps online publishers automatically sell mobile ads with transparency and control. AOL, the New York division of Verizon, has built a suite of tools for app developers to monetize their inventory across every device and format with a single software development kit.”

