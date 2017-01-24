Oscar nominations 2017: Moonlight and La La Land will go head-to-head at the Academy Awards

The Verge reports: “The nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards are finally in. As if there was any doubt, Moonlight and La La Land, two of the biggest movies of 2016, will face off at the awards, as each raked in the most nominations across all categories. La La Land earned a record-tying 14 nominations, including a Best Picture nod and two for Best Original Song. That number ties it with Titanic and All About Eve for the most number of nominations for a single film. All things considered, it may well be La La Land’s night, but Moonlight, with its nine nominations, could still come away winning big at the show.”

