Snapchat Updates Discover Publisher Guidelines to Crack Down on Graphic, Inaccurate Content

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Snapchat is updating the guidelines for its publisher platform, known as Discover, in an effort to make the service more friendly to users of all ages. The app has told its publishing partners, which include BuzzFeed, CNN, ESPN and Comedy Central, that it will prohibit the use of sensitive content — which it defines as profanity and overly sexualized and violent images — on the icons that appear when a user scrolls through the main Discover page. Snapchat has also asked publishers to issue warnings inside their Discover portals if there is content that could offend viewers. An exception will be made for newsworthy content, the company says.”

