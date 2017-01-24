Sundance Spotlights Virtual Reality’s Quest for Respect

Variety reports: “The Sundance Film Festival may not seem like a place for contemplating the frightening speed with which technology is revolutionizing media. But even those who came to Park City just to watch good old-fashioned cinema got a taste of what’s to come at Passage Pictures’ afterparty Monday for its new film “Marjorie Prime.” The film depicts an aged woman interacting with a hologram of her deceased husband’s younger self. While that may seem like something out of some fantastical future far from our own lifetimes, partygoers were actually greeted by a hologram of the character, played by Jon Hamm, rendered all too realistically by tech firm 8i.”

