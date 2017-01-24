U.K. Government Loses Brexit Appeal: What the Delay in Exiting EU Means for Music

Billboard reports: “The U.K.’s top judges have ruled that the British government cannot start the process of Brexit without the prior approval of Parliament, potentially holding up its exit from the European Union. As previously reported, the potential implications of Brexit on the music business vary from higher trade tariffs to visa restrictions on British acts touring Europe to the mooted reintroduction of ‘carnets’ — customs documents that require the listing of every piece of equipment included in a touring production. In a post-Brexit world, British artists and rights holders would also not be bound by any legislation introduced by the European Parliament, including last year’s draft proposals to make user-generated services like YouTube pay more to rights holders and better police infringement.”

