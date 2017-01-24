YouTube Red Acquires Nick Cannon’s ‘King of the Dancehall’

Billboard reports: “Nick Cannon is dancing his way to YouTube. The singer and actor’s Ncredible Productions has partnered with YouTube Red, the streamer’s $10-per-month subscription service, to release his musical drama King of the Dancehall later this year. King of the Dancehall, which Cannon wrote, directed, executive produced and stars in, had its world premiere last year at the Toronto International Film Festival. In the film, Cannon plays a Brooklynite who moves to Jamaica and falls for a local girl who introduces him to the world of Jamaican dancehall. Whoopi Goldberg, Busta Rhymes, Louis Gossett Jr., Kreesha Turner and newcomer Kimberly Patterson also star.”

