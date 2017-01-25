Apocalypse Now is finally going to get a video game

Venture Beat reports: “After a 38-year wait, fans of Francis Ford Coppola’s epic Vietnam War film Apocalypse Now will finally get a video game. Coppola’s American Zoetrope film studio has teamed with game industry veterans to develop a psychological horror role-playing game based on the 1979 film. The idea for the game has been years in the making, and the developers are launching a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign to solicit feedback from fans on how to proceed with the game. Coppola hopes that the film — famous for lines such as ‘I love the smell of napalm in the morning’ and ‘Terminate with extreme prejudice’ — will influence younger generations who may have never heard about it.”

