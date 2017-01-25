Apple Sued Over Use of Jamie XX Song in iPhone Ad

Billboard reports: “Apple, Inc., is being taken to court over its use of Jamie xx‘s ‘I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times)’ in a televised commercial for the iPhone 6. The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, may showcase a new legal front in the battle over sampling.When the song, featured on Jamie xx’s Grammy-nominated album ‘In Colors,’ was released in 2015, a small controversy arose over the allegation that the U.K. artist hadn’t licensed use of The Persuasions’ 1971 recording, ‘Good Times.’ Jamie xx was never sued. According to a 2015 Billboard article, Universal had cleared use with Persuasions member Jimmy Hayes acknowledging, ‘I was told about it but forgot’.”

