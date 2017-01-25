Digital News Startup Ozy Media Raises $10 Million to Expand Video Team, Hire More Journalists

Variety reports: “Silicon Valley startup Ozy Media — a next-generation news startup hoping to follow in the footsteps of BuzzFeed and Vice Media — has banked a $10 million in third-round funding. The investment, led by venture-capital firm GSV Capital, brings Ozy to $35 million raised to date. (Ozy declined to disclose its current valuation.) Previous investors include German media conglomerate Axel Springer, Emerson Collective, and several Silicon Valley angel investors including Laurene Powell Jobs, Ron Conway, David Drummond, Larry Sonsini and Dan Rosensweig. Ozy said it will use the funding to continue to hire editorial staff that ‘discover and report on important, cutting-edge stories being told nowhere else,’ and to grow its video team and production capabilities.”

