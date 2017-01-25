Netflix Pushes ‘13th’ Oscar Bid With Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay Interview Special

Variety reports: “Netflix, angling to appeal to Academy voters and win an Oscar for documentary “13th,” is releasing a half-hour interview special with Oprah Winfrey and director Ava DuVernay discussing the film. The special, ’13th: A Conversation with Oprah Winfrey & Ava DuVernay,’ will be available to Netflix U.S. members on Thursday, Jan. 26. The documentary was nominated for an Academy Award on Tuesday, the fourth year in a row that Netflix has had a contender in the category. In the interview, Winfrey asks about DuVernay’s filmmaking process, how she secured the interviews from across the political spectrum for the movie, and her passion for investigating the mass incarceration of African Americans in the U.S.”

