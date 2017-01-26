Facebook wants you to watch longer videos, so it’s going to show you longer videos

Recode reports: “You know how mobile + social is supposed to = short attention span? No more, says Facebook: It says it is going to start rewarding video makers who create longer clips — if people actually finish them. This is a shift — yet another shift — from Facebook, which kick-started its move into video by crediting video publishers with a ‘view’ if someone watched something for a minimum of three seconds. That reward system, coupled with the fact that Facebook automatically plays videos for people when they show up in their feed, trained Facebook publishers to make videos with Things That Grab Your Attention Right Away.”

Read more