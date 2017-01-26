Hulu, Live Nation Premiere Virtual Reality Music Show With First Episode Featuring Lil Wayne

Variety reports: Hulu released the first episode of its new virtual reality (VR) music show “On Stage” on its Hulu VR app Thursday. The show, which is being produced in cooperation with Live Nation, promises to give viewers a closer look at some of music’s biggest stars. The first episode is all about Lil Wayne, who is shown skateboarding in the L.A. river, performing, and telling viewers how all of this ties together. Hulu also released a 2D version on its website Thursday that doubles as a behind the scenes look at the VR shoot, showing how certain scenes were shot with VR cameras rigged to drones and other equipment.”

