Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Investment Venture WndrCo Raises $591.5 Million

Variety reports: “Jeffrey Katzenberg, after exiting DreamWorks Animation following Comcast’s acquisition of the studio, has raised nearly $600 million for his next act: a digital media and technology investment firm called WndrCo. The Beverly Hills firm has raised $591.5 million, according to a filing Thursday with the SEC. Katzenberg’s title at WndrCo as listed on the SEC form is “manager.” The filing didn’t name investors in the Katzenberg-led venture but indicated that the minimum investment accepted from any outside investor was $25 million.”

