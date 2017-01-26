Venable LLP reports:

So you developed a new game and you’re ready to take it to market? Your game deserves to be advertised in a way that matches the creativity of the game itself. There are many ways to make your advertisement entertaining and impactful to your audience, and the best ads are often no longer recognized as ads, but rather as user experience. Unfortunately, with “real” experiences, your audience may not understand that the ad is an ad, and you can be targeted for their mistake. Read “Smart Ways to Drive Traffic and Revenue to Your Video Game” and make sure your “user experience” doesn’t lead to consumer confusion. Venable is a DEW sponsor, and partners in the firm’s digital media practice will moderate a panel discussion. Be sure to attend Nicholas DePalma‘s panel, “How Augmented Reality & Geolocation Are Shaping the Future of Games,” on February 2 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Tamany Bentz‘s panel directly afterward, on “Derivative Works and User-Generated Content.”

